FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 22,831 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,336,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,846,000 after buying an additional 857,046 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,777,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,116,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,467,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,977,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,789,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,175,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,244,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,714,000 after buying an additional 447,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.