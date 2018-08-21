FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 826.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,156,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,183,000 after buying an additional 1,031,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BB&T by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,762,000 after buying an additional 885,096 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 3,301.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 747,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,874,000 after buying an additional 725,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,369,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,569,212,000 after buying an additional 592,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BB&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBT stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

