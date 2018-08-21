Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Curo Group (CURO) Share Price

Media headlines about Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Curo Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6527177632881 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 175.82%. equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 552,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $12,700,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,368,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.