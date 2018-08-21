Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Share Price

News stories about Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Permian Basin Royalty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.8312591611399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE PBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,377. The company has a market cap of $413.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.52. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

