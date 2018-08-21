Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (MTT) Share Price

News coverage about Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (NYSE:MTT) has trended positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4231420731863 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MTT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 23,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,256. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

