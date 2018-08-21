Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Opera (OPRA) Share Price

News stories about Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Opera earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Opera alerts:

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Opera has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Opera Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers; as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded on March 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.