Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Share Price

Media stories about MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MidSouth Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.25966632185 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE MSL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 190,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,951. MidSouth Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 million, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. equities analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

