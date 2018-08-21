Fastenal (FAST) Receives $55.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Fastenal stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 190.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,811,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Fastenal by 296.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

