Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0053

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Faceter has a market cap of $2.46 million and $36,148.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00272093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00146844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033913 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,768,097 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

