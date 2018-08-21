Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management LLC

Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 18,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,363,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,726,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $124,859,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,176,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,741,371. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

