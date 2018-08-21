Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) received a $3.00 target price from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

EYEG stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.47.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. sell-side analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $33,216.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

