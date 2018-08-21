Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

EXC opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.