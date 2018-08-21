ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 34% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,853.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.02192469 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003467 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004250 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,772,641 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

