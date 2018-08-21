Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

NYSE:EL opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.