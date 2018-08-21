Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.54 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.04.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $2,308,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,012,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,908,725.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $2,088,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,232,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,040,906.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,259,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 348.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $362,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.