Eros International (EROS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Eros International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Eros International had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect Eros International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EROS opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a P/E ratio of -134.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Eros International has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eros International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

