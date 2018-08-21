Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) CEO Purchases $198,229.50 in Stock

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,229.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ERIE traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $126.60. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,382. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.47. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Erie Indemnity Company Class A alerts:

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.02 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 28.52%. research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 8th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 70.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity Company Class A

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Company Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity Company Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.