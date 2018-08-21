Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qiwi PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Qiwi in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiwi’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $14.26 on Monday. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Qiwi by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Qiwi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

