Entravision Communication (EVC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Entravision Communication earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.199259950159 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 46.10%. Entravision Communication’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 35,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $187,193.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

