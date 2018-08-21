Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director John C. G. Oleary bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,455 shares in the company, valued at $342,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

