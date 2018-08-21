Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Standex Int’l stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.52. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

