Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $511,000 Position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $935.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

