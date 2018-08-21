Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 601.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 41.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 928,129 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 683,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 100,606 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 781.0% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 1,133,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,540,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,204,000 after buying an additional 112,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

ETP opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is currently 313.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Energy Transfer Partners Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

