Endologix (ELGX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endologix earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.2988589511351 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELGX shares. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

ELGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,897. Endologix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Endologix had a negative return on equity of 69.06% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Endologix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Endologix news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,753.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

