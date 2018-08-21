Endo International (ENDP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endo International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

ENDP opened at $15.91 on Friday. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endo International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 284,599 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Endo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Endo International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

