Endo International (ENDP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endo International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.
ENDP opened at $15.91 on Friday. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64.
In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endo International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 284,599 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Endo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Endo International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
