Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $328,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 151,793 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $15,669,591.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,555,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,975,646.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,735,639 shares of company stock worth $160,728,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

