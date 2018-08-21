Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.13.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. 183,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $20,648,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,160,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,827,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,930,639 shares of company stock worth $181,376,911. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

