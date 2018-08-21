Elegant Hotels Group (EHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 106330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.96).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of Elegant Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elegant Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.