El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. El Pollo LoCo earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.6736367274421 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.