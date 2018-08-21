eHealth (EHTH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eHealth earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9888672909795 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of EHTH opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36. eHealth has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 41.39%. sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eHealth to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $737,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $763,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,970.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

