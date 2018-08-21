Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3,989.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 354,595 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 112,581 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

