Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises 2.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth $292,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 854.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

