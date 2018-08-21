Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,755,000 after buying an additional 1,226,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,293,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after purchasing an additional 688,282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,601,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 285,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

