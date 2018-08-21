Edmond Macri Sells 600 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $73,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $74,004.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Edmond Macri sold 1,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $235,794.30.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $69,774.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $66,822.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $63,270.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $54,852.00.

W stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,411. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $214,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

