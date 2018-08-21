Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $920.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $361,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,947,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,239. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

