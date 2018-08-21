Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Eaton by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 603,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.