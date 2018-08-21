Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,888 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,888 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 3,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10,523.10, for a total transaction of $37,883,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

