Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,656 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agree Realty by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agree Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 6.53%. equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.