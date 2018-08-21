Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.