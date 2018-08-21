Dragonchain (DRGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.94 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and $614,740.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002493 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Allcoin, Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

