Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy’s enjoys a strong position in the generics market. As of Jun 30, 2018, Dr. Reddy’s had 112 generic filings (109 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and three new drug applications) that are pending for the FDA approval. Of these 109 ANDAs, 61 were Para IV filings and 30 have first-to-file status. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. The company is also making inroads in the lucrative biosimilars market. In addition, the company’s focus on operational efficiencies helped in significantly improving its margin profile. Shares have outperformed the industry in the last twelve months. However, price erosion in the North America Generics market still persists. The European market is also witnessing a decline due to higher price erosion in some of the key molecules. Dr. Reddy’s is undertaking strategic measures to combat these challenges. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $34.22 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $549.32 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29,814.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 860,751 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 115.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

