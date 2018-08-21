Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Natixis bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $549.32 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.41%. equities research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

