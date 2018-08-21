Donald Lundbom Sells 20,000 Shares of Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) insider Donald Lundbom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $69,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBDS stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.74.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.