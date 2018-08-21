Donald Lundbom Sells 20,000 Shares of Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) insider Donald Lundbom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $69,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CBDS stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.74.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
