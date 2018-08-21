Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Domino’s Pizza worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.74 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

Shares of DPZ opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.74 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

