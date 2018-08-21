Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

