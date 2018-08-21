Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Reduced by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of D opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

