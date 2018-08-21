Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $105,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dollar General by 52.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

