DMarket Market Capitalization Tops $9.07 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $299,815.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00278256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00151037 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

