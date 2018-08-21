DISH Network Corp (DISH) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in DISH Network by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in DISH Network by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,323.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,550. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on DISH Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

DISH opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

