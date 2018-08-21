DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.23

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 399385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. BidaskClub upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.77 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. equities research analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,860 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,442,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,201,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $44,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,895,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

